There are more scams than ever. Because of this, we've become extra vigilant to avoid falling for something that looks too good to be true.

Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media loading...

Most people who even managed to see this email in their inbox would ignore it and delete it immediately. For some reason, I didn't and decided to do a little research.

If you ever used your debit or credit card at a Wawa store or fuel pump back in 2019, you might be part of a long-running class action situation that is finally wrapping up. This whole thing goes back to a data breach Wawa discovered in late 2019. Hackers got into their system and grabbed card numbers, names, and expiration dates. This affected millions of people in Jersey and beyond. It was a mess for everyday people like you and me who were just grabbing coffee or filling up their tank.

A settlement was eventually put together that offered up to nine million dollars in cash and Wawa gift cards. Claims started rolling in beginning in 2021. The legal process, though, kept going. After a judge gave final approval in 2022, someone objected to the amount of attorneys’ fees. That kicked off a couple of appeals that went all the way to the Third Circuit. The appeals court issued its opinion on June 25, 2025, and agreed with the earlier ruling. With that, the last significant piece of the legal puzzle finally fell into place.

Now that everything has been settled, the vouchers are starting to go out. It has taken a long time to get here, but this is how class action cases sometimes move. Slow and steady and packed with paperwork.

If you used your card at Wawa during that window in 2019, you were automatically part of the settlement class unless you chose to opt out. It is worth noting that Wawa has always denied wrongdoing, but it has committed to more than $ 35 million in security upgrades. At the very least, customers should feel a little better the next time they grab a hoagie.

If you're still skeptical, I understand entirely. I clicked the link you saw above, and the five-dollar Wawa gift card went right into my iPhone wallet.

Offers to submit a claim were sent to customers in 2022. I didn't even remember sending one in, but I guess I did. So, if you see a $5 Wawa gift card show up in your email, enjoy a snack on them. It's legit.