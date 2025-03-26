Walgreens, one of the largest pharmacy chains in the United States, is closing over 500 stores in 2025.

Sure, retail is struggling, but the prescription business isn't going anywhere, right?

It turns out one major factor driving the Walgreens store closures is retail theft.

You may have noticed that more and more products at Walgreens have been locked away in special cases.

Walgreens reports that theft has gotten out of control, especially in certain urban areas. This includes shoplifting and employee theft.

In some areas, theft has become so bad that it's more profitable for Walgreens to close a store than deal with it.

Walgreens is not immune to the struggles that other retail outlets are dealing with.

Previously, many shoppers would stop at Walgreens to pick up greeting cards or school supplies.

Now, these same items are just a couple of taps away on Amazon and can often be delivered on the same day.

Consumers also seem to like getting their prescriptions via mail order, which reduces the need to visit a pharmacy.

Inflation and high labor costs also contribute to Walgreens' struggles, but they are not unique.

Walgreens, as a whole, is not going anywhere.

Like others, the company will continue to adjust to the way we shop. The stores that remain open will focus on community involvement and digital innovation.

According to Go Banking Rates, these Walgreens locations are scheduled to shut down this year.

New Jersey

642 Newman Springs Rd, Lincroft, NJ

901 Main St, Asbury Park, NJ

37 Old Hwy 22, Clinton, NJ

New York

50 N Main St, Ellenville, NY

153 Main St, Owego, NY

792 W Main St, Rochester, NY

5651 Whiskey Hill Rd, Wolcott, NY

77 7th Ave, New York, NY

Pennsylvania

1 Yorktown Plz, Elkins Park, PA

