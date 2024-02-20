New Data On UFO Sightings Says One New Jersey County Is A Hot Spot

When it comes to UFO sightings, New Jersey can breathe a sigh of relief. Experts say we are not a hot spot. But we do have our share of UFO sightings.

Photo by Vincentiu Solomon on Unsplash Photo by Vincentiu Solomon on Unsplash loading...

A report, including a UFO hotspot map, was just published by Axios, and if you'd rather go to sleep at night thinking we only have planes and satellites in the skies above our New Jersey homes, this is some good news for you.

Having said that, if you pluck the data in this report from random counties in New Jersey, you will find that we do have one county that is a hot spot, and several of our counties report UFO sightings at a higher rate than the national average.

For example, Monmouth County reports 39.5 sightings per 100,000 residents, and Ocean County reports 46 sightings per 100,000. The national average is 34.3 per 100,000.

Photo by Joshua Woroniecki on Unsplash Photo by Joshua Woroniecki on Unsplash loading...

As for that New Jersey hot spot, Cape May County comes in with a whopping 134.1 sightings per 100,000, which is approximately 4 times the national average.

Since 2000, Cape May County has had 128 sightings reported to the National UFO Reporting Center. according to the report.

If you think that is a lot, imagine living in Lincoln County, Nevada, where the number of sightings in that same period was 820.9 sightings per 100,000.

Photo by Albert Antony on Unsplash Photo by Albert Antony on Unsplash loading...

You can report a sighting, or see recent sightings in your area, by visiting the National UFO Reporting Center.

The Most Horrifically Haunted Places in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

Notorious Haunted Places In Monmouth & Ocean Counties