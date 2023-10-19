Thank you Food and Wine for recognizing that New Jersey has better pizza than any other state.

We already knew this fact, but we appreciate it just the same.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Ivan Torres on Unsplash Photo by Ivan Torres on Unsplash loading...

Author David Landsel who put this pizza montage together said:

some of the most surprising pizzas uncovered during a multi-year effort to pull this list together came from some of the most surprising places.

He also mentioned:

The Neapolitan revolution has now reached into every state, sometimes deeply.

I'm not complaining. I don't think he is either.

Landsel, a native New Yorker admitted that the qualifications for his best of weren't very scientific. He relied on his tastebuds.

I've lived everywhere from Chicago to Los Angeles to Seattle to New England, and over time I've learned that I have no specific style preference. The kind of pizza I like best is pizza, and I will try all of it, at least once.

New Jersey as a whole got many shoutouts, but we're going to highlight our local favorites.

Rosie's Pizza - Pt. Pleasant Beach

Rosie's got a shoutout for its "beautiful Sicilian-style" pies. You will never have a bad slice at Rosie's. You may have to wait a while, but it's well worth it.

Una Pizza Napoletana - Atlantic Highlands

Author David Landsel called owner Anthony Mangieri "one of the country's most skilled practitioners of the Neapolitan style."

Anthony established Una Pizza Napoletana in Point Pleasant Beach in 1996, then relocated to Manhattan’s East Village in 2004, where his pizzas drew lines of customers and rave reviews.

Sadly, Una Napoletana in Atlantic Highlands has closed its doors.

"The Pizza Pope" is still doing his thing in New York City.

Congratulations to two of our faves for getting much-deserved national attention.