Are These The 5 Greatest TV Shows Set In New Jersey?

There are more great TV shows set in New Jersey than you might remember, and here are the ones we think are the Top 5 of all time.

Watching TV in New Jersey Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsplash loading...

I will start by confessing that these top 5 were chosen by me, and the way I ranked them was a combination of success, popularity, and how much New Jersey was actually in the show.

We'll start with #5 and work our way to the #1 spot on our list. This isn't exactly scientific, so feel free to let us know if you disagree, or if a show you think should have made our list didn't.

Steve Buscemi star of Boardwalk Empire Michael Loccisano loading...

#5 Boardwalk Empire. This critically acclaimed HBO series was set in Atlantic City and was some of Steve Buscemi's best work.

#4 Real Housewives of New Jersey. I'll admit it wasn't my favorite show ever, but it was a guilty pleasure and was all New Jersey.

#3 Cake Boss. Who doesn't love Buddy Valastro. The Cake Boss was one of TLC's biggest hits and was the pride of Hoboken.

MTV's "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" New York Premiere Party Getty Images for MTV loading...

#2 Jersey Shore. It's always the first New Jersey TV show that comes to mind. Snooki and the gang gave us seasons of guilty pleasure. We just couldn't stop watching.

#1 The Sopranos. This is not only one of the best TV shows set in New Jersey, it's one of the best TV series ever, and Tony and the gang is all about New Jersey in every single episode.

We think this is a pretty good list. What do you think? And now check out some of the biggest New Jersey stars and their high school yearbook photos.

