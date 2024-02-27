Do You Own The Top Selling Vehicle In New Jersey?

New Jersey has a lot of cars on the road, and the data is out telling us which car is currently the most popular one on Garden State roadways.

We squeeze a lot of cars onto our roadways every day here in the Garden State. We have a lot of traffic, so we get to see a lot of different vehicles.

And the one we see more often than any other may surprise you. My first thought on New Jersey's most popular type of car would be a pick-up truck, so I guessed the top car in the state would be a Ford F-150, but that wasn't it.

The next guess would have to be an SUV of some type, and it turns out that we're getting warmer with that guess.

According to a study reported at Road & Track, the vehicle we see more on the roads of New Jersey than any other is the Honda CR-V.

The report, released this summer, says that the Honda CR-V represents 2.9% of vehicle sales in the state of New Jersey, making it the most popular vehicle in the Garden State.

The highest percentage for any vehicle in one state is the Ford F-150, representing 7.7% of all vehicle sales in Montana.

The vehicle that topped the list in more states than any other is the Ford F-150, the top-selling vehicle in 20 different states.

The Ram 1500 and the Honda CR-V were both tops in six states. Let's compare these findings with the top-selling cars from a couple of years ago in 2021.

