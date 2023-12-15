This Amazing New Jersey Town Is Among The Most Festive Christmas Towns In America

It's the most wonderful time of the year all over America, but there is one place in New Jersey that is among the most festive in all of the USA.

Here in New Jersey, we take our Christmas festivities very seriously, so it stands to reason that we would have some awesomely festive towns.

And, of course, we do. Gorgeous, quaint, and festive towns dot the map of New Jersey each year during the holiday season.

Recently, the fine folks at Business Insider had the difficult task of choosing New Jersey's most festive Christmas town.

When you hear the town they chose for the Garden State, it's going to warm your heart. It's a great selection.

It is the storied town of Cape May that finds itself on the top of this important list. There is no better day in the Christmas season than the one you spend in beautiful, Victorian Cape May.

Just take a stroll through the amazing shopping area known as Washington St. Mall during the holiday season, and the warmth of Christmas will be with you all year long.

Hear carolers, see the amazing decorations, and gaze at the beautifully decorated tree, and you'll understand what Christmas in Cape May is all about.

So, grab your hot chocolate, gather the family, and get ready for some holiday memories you'll never forget.

We also love Red Bank, Freehold, Hackettstown, and Hoboken during the holiday season, so visit those towns soon as well.

