Travel Site Names The 3 Best Things To Do In New Jersey

We all know there are a lot of great things to do in New Jersey, and now a major travel site has listed the three best things to do in the Garden State.

Photo by Juan Mayobre on Unsplash Photo by Juan Mayobre on Unsplash loading...

While the article does list three great activities to do in New Jersey, they were not specific on where to do them, so using their list as a guide, we are going to add our choices for specific places.

The site Moon listed three great activities to do in every state in America. It's a pretty awesome bucket list for an avid traveler.

Photo by Adi Rahman on Unsplash Photo by Adi Rahman on Unsplash loading...

On two of the three New Jersey selections, they gave a broad suggestion. We took the liberty to add a more specific choice to the idea. We hope you like it.

Here are the articles' suggestions for the three best things to do in New Jersey.

Beach Hopping At The Shore. We love their choice on this one. it's the absolute best thing to do in the Garden State. Our addition to the suggestion is some specific beaches to hop to and from. Don't Miss Point Pleasant Beach and Jenkinson's Boardwalk for family fun, Spring Lake for some beach serenity, and Asbury Park for history, beauty, and great restaurants.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Liberty State Park. The article suggests soaking in some of the great history of the Garden State, and Liberty State Park is always a great idea at a beautiful and serene place. This one pretty much speaks for itself.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

New Jersey's Gardens. We're not the Garden State for nothing right? While the article didn't suggest a specific garden, we will. You just have to check out Deep Cut Gardens in Middletown, which is part of the Monmouth County Park System.

Deep Cut Gardens Mike Brant - Townsquare Media loading...

Some Of New Jersey's Most Beautiful Spots Some of the most beautiful places in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Lou Russo

New Jersey's Top 5 Weirdest Attractions