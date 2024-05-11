2024 Atlantic City, New Jersey Summer Events Schedule
The 2024 summer concert season is about to get underway and you can check out all the upcoming shows happening in Atlantic City.
Dinner, a show, gambling...such a fun night out! Who are you most excited to see this summer?
The last time I was in Atlantic City I saw Sebastian Maniscalco at the Borgata. It was a great place to see a show and he was hysterical.
Looking at this current lineup, I would love to see Miranda Lambert at the Hard Rock.
I've never been to a show at the Hard Rock, have you? I've heard it's a great venue and I love Miranda Lambert.
2024 Atlantic City Summer Events
Hard Rock Atlantic City Schedule:
Steve Martin and Martin Short, May 18
Heart, May 24
Snoop Dogg, June 1
Patti LaBelle with Special Guest The Commodores, June 7
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons: The Last Encore, June 22
Kesha, July 3
Hank Williams Jr., July 26
Ludacris with T.I., July 27
Chelsea Handler and Matteo Lane: One Night Only, Aug. 10
Miranda Lambert, Aug. 31
Kevin James: Owls Don't Walk, Sept. 14
Here's the full list of events at Hard Rock Atlantic City.
Borgata Live Events Schedule:
Bill Maher, May 18
An Evening With John Legend, June 21
Here's the full list of events at Borgata.
Read More: 2024 Summer Concert Lineup: Freedom Mortgage Pavilion In Camden, New Jersey
Caesar's Atlantic City Live Events Schedule:
Jay Leno, June 7
Andy Bell of Erasure, June 15
Eric Roberson & Avery Sunshine, June 21
Here's the full list of events at Caesar's.
Resorts Casino Hotel live events schedule:
El Grupo D'Ahora, May 23
Candlelight: A tribute to Taylor Swift, June 28
Here's the full list of events at Resorts Casino Hotel.
Tropicana Atlantic City live events schedule:
A Brother's Revival: Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band, May 25
Jersey Boys & Jersey Girls, May 30
Here's the full list of events at Tropicana.
Ocean Casino Resort live event schedule link.
Harrah's Atlantic City Casino event schedule link.
Golden Nugget Casino events schedule link.
Bally's Atlantic City Casino events schedule link.
