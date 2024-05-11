2024 Atlantic City, New Jersey Summer Events Schedule

The 2024 summer concert season is about to get underway and you can check out all the upcoming shows happening in Atlantic City.

Dinner, a show, gambling...such a fun night out! Who are you most excited to see this summer?

The last time I was in Atlantic City I saw Sebastian Maniscalco at the Borgata. It was a great place to see a show and he was hysterical.

Looking at this current lineup, I would love to see Miranda Lambert at the Hard Rock.

I've never been to a show at the Hard Rock, have you? I've heard it's a great venue and I love Miranda Lambert.

2024 Atlantic City Summer Events

Hard Rock Atlantic City Schedule:

Steve Martin and Martin Short, May 18

Heart, May 24

Snoop Dogg, June 1

Patti LaBelle with Special Guest The Commodores, June 7

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons: The Last Encore, June 22

Kesha, July 3

Hank Williams Jr., July 26

Ludacris with T.I., July 27

Chelsea Handler and Matteo Lane: One Night Only, Aug. 10

Miranda Lambert, Aug. 31

Kevin James: Owls Don't Walk, Sept. 14

Here's the full list of events at Hard Rock Atlantic City.

Borgata Live Events Schedule:

Bill Maher, May 18

An Evening With John Legend, June 21

Here's the full list of events at Borgata.

Caesar's Atlantic City Live Events Schedule:

Jay Leno, June 7

Andy Bell of Erasure, June 15

Eric Roberson & Avery Sunshine, June 21

Here's the full list of events at Caesar's.

Resorts Casino Hotel live events schedule:

El Grupo D'Ahora, May 23

Candlelight: A tribute to Taylor Swift, June 28

Here's the full list of events at Resorts Casino Hotel.

Tropicana Atlantic City live events schedule:

A Brother's Revival: Tribute to the Allman Brothers Band, May 25

Jersey Boys & Jersey Girls, May 30

Here's the full list of events at Tropicana.

Ocean Casino Resort live event schedule link.

Harrah's Atlantic City Casino event schedule link.

Golden Nugget Casino events schedule link.

Bally's Atlantic City Casino events schedule link.

