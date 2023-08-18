Woman fatally stabbed, run over at NJ Turnpike service area

🚨 Jamyra C. Odom met Dandre McDaniels after finishing work at the

Woodrow Wilson Service Area

🚨 Police were called to the employee parking lot for a report of a body on the ground

🚨 McDaniels was arrested while being treated for cuts at a Trenton hospital

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A Trenton man is charged with stabbing a woman to death and then running her over at a New Jersey Turnpike service area.

State Police said Dandre L. McDaniels Jr., 23, drove a white SUV to the employee parking lot of the Woodrow Wilson Service Area on the northbound side of the Turnpike early Thursday night where he met Jamyra C. Odom, 22, of Trenton. McDaniels stabbed Odom several times after she left her job at Burger King and then struck her as he left the parking lot, according to police.

Trenton Police located the SUV parked in front of Capital Health Systems Fuld Campus in Trenton and found McDaniels being treated for lacerations to his hands.

Entrance to the NJ Turnpike Woodrow Wilson service area

McDaniels was charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes. He is being held at the Mercer County Correctional Center.

Police said Odom and McDaniels knew each other before their confrontation but not disclose the nature of their relationship or what triggered the attack.

