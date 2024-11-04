You can protect your valuables from burglars by skipping certain hiding spots.

It’s a nightmare scenario you never want to face.

Imagine returning home from work to find your house in complete disarray.

Burglars have ransacked your space, your personal items are scattered everywhere, and that stash of cash you thought was hidden so well is now nowhere to be found.

If you have cash or valuable jewelry you’re looking to hide around the house, there are certain locations burglars are likely to check first.

That's why you need to know where NOT to hide your most valuable possessions.

How do you protect your belongings? Where should you not stash your cash?

The bedroom is the room burglars often go to first, according to an article in Reader's Digest.

“That’s where you have clothes, your jewelry, your extra cash, your weapons, your prescriptions - anything of value,” says Chris McGoey, President of McGoey Security Consulting.

There are certain spots in the house you may think are a good hiding spot, but it turns out they're not.

Here are the top 10 spots security experts say burglars may check first when invading your home.

SUITCASES

Photo by Carlos Derecichei on Unsplash Photo by Carlos Derecichei on Unsplash loading...

VASES

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash loading...

FREEZERS

Photo by nrd on Unsplash Photo by nrd on Unsplash loading...

OFFICE DRAWERS

Photo by Kari Shea on Unsplash Photo by Kari Shea on Unsplash loading...

LIQUOR CABINETS

Photo by Gabriella Clare Marino on Unsplash Photo by Gabriella Clare Marino on Unsplash loading...

MEDICINE CABINETS

Photo by Logan Ripley on Unsplash Photo by Logan Ripley on Unsplash loading...

UNATTACHED SAFES

Photo by rc.xyz NFT gallery on Unsplash Photo by rc.xyz NFT gallery on Unsplash loading...

DRESSER DRAWERS

Photo by Julian Hochgesang on Unsplash Photo by Julian Hochgesang on Unsplash loading...

BEDROOM CLOSET

Photo by Chastity Cortijo on Unsplash Photo by Chastity Cortijo on Unsplash loading...

UNDER THE MATTRESS

Photo by Ty Carlson on Unsplash Photo by Ty Carlson on Unsplash loading...

