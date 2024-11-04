10 Surprising Places Burglars Look First: Is Your New Jersey Home Safe?
You can protect your valuables from burglars by skipping certain hiding spots.
It’s a nightmare scenario you never want to face.
Imagine returning home from work to find your house in complete disarray.
Burglars have ransacked your space, your personal items are scattered everywhere, and that stash of cash you thought was hidden so well is now nowhere to be found.
If you have cash or valuable jewelry you’re looking to hide around the house, there are certain locations burglars are likely to check first.
That's why you need to know where NOT to hide your most valuable possessions.
How do you protect your belongings? Where should you not stash your cash?
The bedroom is the room burglars often go to first, according to an article in Reader's Digest.
“That’s where you have clothes, your jewelry, your extra cash, your weapons, your prescriptions - anything of value,” says Chris McGoey, President of McGoey Security Consulting.
Read More: The Top 10 Most Stolen Items From New Jersey Walmarts
There are certain spots in the house you may think are a good hiding spot, but it turns out they're not.
Here are the top 10 spots security experts say burglars may check first when invading your home.
SUITCASES
VASES
FREEZERS
OFFICE DRAWERS
LIQUOR CABINETS
MEDICINE CABINETS
UNATTACHED SAFES
DRESSER DRAWERS
BEDROOM CLOSET
UNDER THE MATTRESS
Most Expensive Zip Codes in New Jersey - 2024
Gallery Credit: CANVA
Commonly Stolen Items at Walmart
Gallery Credit: Michele Pilenza