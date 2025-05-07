The Sandy Hook Lighthouse is one of the most historic and breathtaking spots along the Jersey Shore. Located at the tip of the Sandy Hook peninsula near the former Army base at Fort Hancock, the lighthouse was erected in 1764 before the Revolutionary War.

The lighthouse opens to the public for guided tours in the spring. These free tours take you to the top of the Sandy Hook Lighthouse and offer visitors a 360-degree view of New York harbor while learning all about the beacon's history.

That is, if you can manage the whopping 95 stairs and nine-rung ladder.

READ MORE: Sandy Hook Lighthouse Featured on 'Jeopardy!'

Sandy Hook Lighthouse Quarters Jackie Corley/Townsquare Media loading...

The National Park Service's (NPS) Gateway National Recreational Area's Facebook page recently released a video offering a sneak peek of what's inside the historic landmark.

Sandy Hook Lighthouse Video Showcases Its Stairs

The sped-up video released by the NPS showcases the stairs and ladder visitors need to ascend to reach the top of the lighthouse. The video may be dizzying, but the views at the top are extraordinary.

We warned you the video could make you dizzy!

READ MORE: Why Are There So Many Deer at Sandy Hook?

Nevertheless, the experience at the top is well worth it if you can physically (and mentally) manage the climb. I ventured up to the top last year and I would do so again in a heartbeat. The one-of-a-kind opportunity to explore an important local landmark make it worthwhile. Plus, you get a history lesson from knowledgeable NPS volunteers.

If you're unable to take the tour, stop inside the Sandy Hook Lighthouse Keepers Quarters and Visitor Center. The center has a number of interactive displays and historical videos so you can bone up on your Sandy Hook Lighthouse factoids even without the guidance of an NPS volunteer (though I bet they'd gladly share their expertise with you, even if you don't brave the full tour).

👇 What do Bennies have to say about Sandy Hook beaches? Keep scrolling. 👇

Bennies Review New Jersey Beaches Gallery Credit: Jackie Corley