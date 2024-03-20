We all remember the yellow rubber duckie from childhood.

Like Ernie would sing on Sesame Street, "Rubber duckie you're the one. You make bath time lots of fun."

So why when you're walking through a parking lot are you seeing rubber ducks on the dashboard of Jeeps?

Believe me, if you haven't seen it yet, you will now!

It's something I've been noticing for a for few years and was recently walking across a parking lot and passed a Jeep with 10 ducks on the dashboard.

I was with my friend who had never seen that before and she was totally confused.

I told her the information I had heard years ago as to why Jeep owners are doing this, but went home and researched it just to make sure I was giving her the correct story.

And yes, it's a Jeep thing!

Just like how Jeep owners wave to other Jeeps on the road, they also give each other ducks.

In a recent Parade article it talked about the history of "Jeep ducking."

Why Do Jeeps Have Rubber Ducks On The Dashboard?

This all started back during Covid.

A Jeep owner wanted to spread some joy so she placed a rubber duck with a note on another Jeep parked nearby.

It spread through social media and it became a thing.

It's a way of spreading kindness.

You got to love that!

The article says,

"You never know what someone might be going through, and a little yellow duck just has a way of bringing a smile to the face."

How sweet is that.

If you own a Jeep, how many ducks do you have?

