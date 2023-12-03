It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but it’s also one of the most romantic times of the year. Yes, the magic of the holidays, the bright lights and the cold weather help bring out the romance.

Thanksgiving to Valentine’s Day is considered “engagement season,” which proves love is in the cold air!

Snow lightly falling as you snuggle by the fireplace with the one you love, it’s like a scene right out of a Hallmark movie. With all this love in the air in New Jersey, where is a good place to get down on one knee and pop the question?

There are so many recommendations for summer proposals, but what about engagement ideas during the winter months?

Well, according to The Knot, your go-to wedding planning website, there are a bunch of different romantic locations to get engaged during the colder months.

They recommend an ice skating date, a romantic sleigh ride, ski trip proposal, cabin retreat weekend, a campfire engagement or a wintery scavenger hunt proposal. All great ideas!

I talked with Wedding Planner, Cristina Gomez from Carismas Design in Beachwood who says, Jersey City is a great location to get engaged because you get a superb city skyline view. How romantic!

Plus, she says, after you get down on one knee you can go to a nice restaurant, have a toast and enjoy the special moment in the comfort of the warm indoors. Hoboken is another great spot!

Some other romantic locations include, Jakes Branch County Park in Beachwood and Deep Cut Gardens in Middletown, according to Cristina.

What an exciting time of year!

