You may be a responsible dog owner living here in New Jersey, but how about other dog owners throughout the state?

Are they responsible too?

And what is technically considered a "responsible" dog owner?

Taking your dog for regular check-ups, keep them up-to-date on all their vaccinations, having them get enough exercise and a nutritious diet are all what makes for a responsible pet owner.

That according to a new study conducted by Forbes Advisory.

The Asbury Park Press had a recent article with this very interesting study.

So how does New Jersey rank?

Turns out, pretty good!

We're in the top 10!

How does New Jersey rank among states with responsible dog owners?

We rank 9th, with a score of 77.38 out of 100.

Being a responsible dog owner also includes hygiene care, including brushing your dogs teeth and trimming their nails.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the survey.

The percentage of dog owners who report their dog is up to date with vaccinations (ranking No. 10 at 91%).

The percentage of dog owners who report trimming their dog’s nails at least once a month (ranking No. 8 at 63%).

The percentage of dog owners who brush their dog’s teeth at least once a week (ranking No. 9 at 39%).

What state has the MOST responsible pet owners?

Washington

Here's a full list of the states with responsible dog owners, ranked.

Washington New York Maryland Florida Georgia Vermont Texas New Hampshire New Jersey Alaska

