We all know someone who just doesn't like football, right?

With the big game quickly approaching, there’s a fantastic opportunity for the person who finds it more entertaining watching the halftime show and the commercials than the actual football game. Be honest, is that you?

Of course Super Bowl commercials are always a hot topic. The ones that left you laughing, crying, deep in thought or completely confused.

There’s now a chance for you to get paid for simply ranking Super Bowl commercials on a scale of one to ten. Sounds pretty easy.

Photo by Thomas Park on Unsplash

Pickswise wants you to pick the top 10 commercials and rate them based on the following criteria:

Entertainment Impact – How entertaining and engaging was the commercial? Did it grab your attention and make you want to watch it again?

Innovation Index – Evaluate the commercial’s level of creativity and innovation. Did it introduce a new concept or approach in advertising?

Social Buzz Score – Assess the commercial’s potential for creating social media buzz. How likely is it to be shared and talked about on platforms like Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram?

Tear-Jerker Test – Did the commercial get you right in the feels? Rate how likely you were to reach for the tissues.

Cameo Coolness Quotient – Consider the coolness or novelty of any celebrity cameos. Did unexpected celebrity appearances add an extra layer of excitement to the commercial?

Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsplash

If you're excited about the commercials, this sounds like a great gig.

You could win $2,000, a 65 inch TV and a $500 DoorDash gift card. Plus, you get to host a huge Super Bowl party for all your friends and family.

You only have until February 4th to apply so you better act fast. Just click on the link for more information and to apply, Pickswise.

