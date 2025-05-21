Have you noticed your local pharmacy shutting down lately? You're not imagining it. More and more drugstores are closing, and it's starting to feel like a pattern. These were the places you could always count on. They were always there, whether you needed to grab cold medicine or a last-minute card.

Pharmacies used to be much more than a place to pick up prescriptions. People relied on them for everyday things like toothpaste, snacks, and shampoo. Some even had that small-town vibe, where the pharmacist knew your name and remembered your kids. When one of those places closes, it leaves a weird kind of gap. It’s not just about losing a store. It changes how the whole neighborhood feels.

Publix First To Offer Free Antibiotics To Customers Getty Images

What Happens Now That Pharmacies Are Closing?

In many towns, people have to travel far to get their prescriptions. That can be a real challenge for older folks or anyone without a car. It's not just annoying; it makes healthcare harder to access.

The closings also affect other parts of the community. Fewer jobs, less foot traffic in shopping areas, and another empty storefront sitting around. It's one of those things you don’t think about much until it happens in your own neighborhood.

Many people have moved their prescriptions to an online service that, in many cases, delivers for free. The convenience is great, but it's also the reason brick-and-mortar locations are shutting down.

High Street Chemists At Risk From The Government's NHS Cuts Getty Images

Is This Just Temporary?

Some pharmacies might try to survive by offering more flu shots and basic checkups. Others could go totally online. But those quick, convenient trips to the corner drugstore might be fading out.

It’s strange to think about, but the places we used to pop into without thinking are slowly disappearing. This is definitely changing the way we live everyday life.

What Should You Do If Your Pharmacy Is Closing?

First, don’t panic. Most pharmacies give notice before closing, so you’ll usually have a little time to plan. The key is to act quickly, especially if you have ongoing prescriptions.

Call the pharmacy and ask where your prescriptions will be transferred. Usually, they’ll automatically move everything to the nearest location within the same chain. But if you’d rather go somewhere else, let them know before they move anything.

If you’re switching to a different company altogether, it’s super easy. Just call the new pharmacy you want to use and give them your old pharmacy’s information. They’ll handle the transfer for you; there is no need to contact your doctor unless your prescription has expired.

It’s also a good time to check your insurance coverage. Some pharmacies may offer better prices or be more compatible with your plan. If you’re paying out of pocket, you might want to compare costs or look into discount programs.

And don’t forget the little things. If you’ve signed up for auto-refills, text alerts, or rewards programs, you must set those up again at your new pharmacy.

The main thing is not to wait until you’re out of medication to figure it out. Taking care of it early keeps things smooth and stress-free.

Walgreens To Lay Off 5 Percent Of Workforce At Corporate Headquarters Getty Images

Which Walgreens In New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania Are Closing?

Walgreens is shutting down more of its over 8,500 stores in the U.S. Newsweek reports that seven more locations in the tri-state area are scheduled to close by the end of May.

Duane Reade, 5008 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Google Maps

504 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ (closing May 19)

Google Maps

1 Fitzgerald Drive, Middletown, NY (closing May 21)

Google Maps

3300 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, PA (closing May 19)

Google Maps

690 2nd Street Pike, Southampton, PA (closing May 22)

Google Maps

10 East Street Road, West Chester, NY (closing May 22)

Google Maps

2727 West Cheltenham Avenue, Wyncote, PA (closing May 15)

Google Maps

