Great news for music fans!

PNC Bank Arts Center, MetLife Stadium, and Freedom Mortgage Pavilion are set to feature a bunch of AMAZING performances this summer, with big names like Kendrick Lamar and SZA, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, and Hozier coming to New Jersey.

I have to admit, the one artist I was disappointed to learn is not coming to New Jersey this summer on her Mayhem Ball Tour is Lady Gaga.

She'll be at Madison Square Garden for four nights on August 22, 23, 26, and 27th, but no Jersey shows!

What artists ARE making stops in New Jersey this summer?

The Asbury Park Press put out a list of summer concerts that has me so excited for those warm summer nights spent enjoying live music under the stars in New Jersey!

Looking over the list, I'm most excited to see Luke Bryan at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.

I'm a huge fan! I've never seen him in concert, but heard he puts on a great show.

Who are you most looking forward to seeing and where?!

New Jersey's Hottest Outdoor Summer Concerts For 2025

PNC Bank Arts Center

Sessanta V 2.0: Primus, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle, May 17

Luke Bryan’s “Country Song Came On Tour,” May 30

Dave Matthews Band, June 3

Halsey: For My Last Trick, June 6

Simple Minds, June 11

Keith Urban: High and Alive World Tour, June 13

The Beach Boys, June 14

Stick Figure: Island Holiday Summer Tour, June 20

Counting Crows and Gaslight Anthem, June 28

Thomas Rhett: Better In Boots Tour, July 10

Kidz Bop Live: Certified Bop Tour, July 12

Big Time Rush, July 22

Styx, Kevin Cronin, and Don Felder, July 20

Big Time Rush: In Real Life Worldwide, July 22

Summer of Loud with Parkway Drive, Killswitch Engage, I Prevail, Beartooth, July 24

Toto, Men At Work, and Christopher Cross, July 25

Nelly with Ja Rule and Eve, July 26

Pantera, July 31

Goo Goo Dolls and Dashboard Confessional, Aug. 1

The Offspring, Aug. 2

The Doobie Brothers, Aug. 7

Volbeat, Aug. 10

Dierks Bentley: Broken Branches Tour, Aug. 15

Steve Miller Band, Aug. 26

Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday, Aug. 29

James Taylor, Aug. 30

Willie Nelson’s “Outlaw Music Festival” with Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow, Sept. 13

MetLife Stadium

Kendrick Lamar and SZA, May 8, 9

Shakira, May 15, 16

Beyonce, May 22, 24, 25, 28, 29

The Weeknd, June 5, 6, 7

Zach Bryan, July 18, 19, 20

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks, Aug. 8

My Chemical Romance, Aug. 9

Jonas Brothers, Aug. 10

Chris Brown, Aug. 12, 13

System of a Down and Korn, Aug. 27, 28

Oasis, Aug. 31, Sept. 1

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

MMR B*Q with Alice in Chains, Three Days Grace and more, May 10

Luke Bryan, June 6

Halsey: For My Last Trick, June 7

Hozier, June 10

Thomas Rhett: Better In Boots Tour, July 11

Creed: Summer of '99 Tour, July 12

Summer of Loud with Parkway Drive, Killswitch Engage, I Prevail, Beartooth, July 23

Dave Matthews Band, July 25 and 26

Offspring, Jimmy Eat World, and New Found Glory, July 29

Kidz Bop Live, Aug. 2

Styx, Kevin Cronin & Don Felder, Aug. 8

Volbeat, Halestorm, and the Ghost Inside, Aug. 9

Doobie Brothers, Aug. 13

Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival with Bob Dylan and Sheryl Crow, Sept. 12

Tyler Childers: On The Road, Sept. 24

AJR, Aug. 6

Dierks Bentley, Zach Top and The Band Loula, Aug. 7.

