Some Of The New Jersey Restaurants That Are Open On Thanksgiving Day

If you want to sit and be served this Thanksgiving, there are plenty of restaurants throughout New Jersey that will be open for business.

For some, preparing the Thanksgiving meal is a tradition, but if you want to just sit back and enjoy the holiday like the rest of the family this year, New Jersey offers plenty of options.

Do You Want To Let Someone Else Cook On Thanksgiving Day?

We found a great starter guide for you at the website Mommy Poppins, which listed restaurants that plan to be open for business this Thanksgiving Day all around the Garden State.

They focused on several North Jersey eateries that will be there for you on Thanksgiving Day.

Some of those restaurants include Anthony David's in Hoboken, Black River Barn in Randolph, and Restaurant Serenade in Chatham.

More New Jersey Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving

In what the website calls Central New Jersey (that's a debate from another time) there's Bahr's Landing in Highlands and Olde Mill Inn and Grain House Restaurant in Basking Ridge among others.

And in South Jersey, you'll find Bobby Chez in Cherry Hill and Corrine's Place in Camden among the eateries open on Thanksgiving Day.

North Jersey also has a comprehensive list for Thanksgiving dining, and they include Chart House in Weehawken and The Kalbi in Englewood Cliffs among others.

Whatever you choose to do, we wish you a happy, healthy Thanksgiving.

