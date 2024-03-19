What Food Does New Jersey Order The Most?

Here's a look at how New Jersey's most ordered foods of 2023 might be different than the rest of the nation.

Our friends at GrubHub put together a list of the most ordered food last year across the nation that was reported at The Street, and we couldn't help but put a New Jersey twist on it.

First, let's take a look at the top 3 most-ordered foods by Americans in 2023 according to the report.

The Top Foods America Orders

#1 French Fries

#2 Chicken Quesadilla

#3 Mozzarella Sticks

We think french fries are a no-brainer. We all order them with just about any dish we're eating, but we did think New Jersey's list would look a little different.

So, we made our own New Jersey list. Ours is based on nothing but the fact that we have lived in New Jersey for so long, and we order food all the time.

Wouldn't New Jersey's Food List Look Like This?

#1 Pizza

#2 Italian Food

#3 Chinese Food

We had the urge to put chicken parmigiana in there at #2, but we went with the roader Italian food.

There are certainly other foods we could have included, but we thought it was difficult to eliminate any of the top 3 items on our list.

It's pretty hard to imagine that here in the Garden State, pizza isn't #1 in whatever category you're ranking.

We are very lucky to be the home of the best pizza in the world. Lucky us.

