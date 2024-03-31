The Amazing History Of A Legendary New Jersey Landmark
One of the most iconic destinations at the Jersey Shore is Jenkinson's Boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach, and here is the amazing history of the legendary boardwalk.
It is an amazing story of one man's vision that started over 100 years ago. And it all started with a couple of soda fountains.
The Very Beginnings For Jenkinson's Boardwalk
In the early 1900s, Charles Jenkinson opened soda fountains in Asbury Park and Ocean Grove.
By 1926, according to the Jenkinson's Boardwalk website, and based on the book Amusement Parks of New Jersey by Jim Futrell, Jenkinson bought some land in a quaint little beachfront town called Point Pleasant Beach.
In 1928, Jenkinson's Pavilion was opened, and Point Pleasant Beach, and the entire Jersey Shore would never be the same again.
Pat Storino Had A Vision As Well
The boardwalk stayed in the Jenkinson family for decades, until the 1970s, when Pat Storino entered the picture.
The popularity of Jenkinson's Boardwalk continued to grow under the watchful eye of Pat Sorino for decades.
A strong argument can be made that popularity growth has continued to this day, meaning it is more popular now than ever.
Jenkinson's Provides Family Memories For Generations
Jersey Shore lovers each have stories of great summer memories at Jenkinson's Boardwalk.
It's a legacy that travels through generations in many families, and those memories will never be erased.
And now we begin a brand new season at Jenkinson's Boardwalk, and you can bet a million memories are waiting to be had this summer in the quaint little town of Point Pleasant Beach.
