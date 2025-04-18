This might not surprise New Jersey drivers, but our state is home to one of America's most hated highways.

Photo by Dan Gold on Unsplash Photo by Dan Gold on Unsplash loading...

Recently, a website ranked the most hated highways in America, and one of the Garden State's made the list.

What Is The Worst Highway In New Jersey?

According to Gunther Volvo Cars Daytona Beach, the most hated highway in New Jersey is the 10th most hated highway in the nation.

The top 3 most hated highways in America are all in California: with 1-405, I-5, and US 101.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

But not far behind, at #10 is a New Jersey highway that has driven us all crazy at one time or another.

What New Jersey Roads Are The Most Hated?

If you're thinking New Jersey Turnpike like I was, you'll be surprised to find out that's not the Garden State highway to make the top 10.

Read More: Is This New Jersey's Most Infuriating Road?

My feelings on the Turnpike border on infuriation, and yet the experts say one New Jersey road is more hated than the New Jersey Turnpike, and it's the Garden State Parkway.

Garden State Parkway Long Beach Island exit (Google Maps) Garden State Parkway Long Beach Island exit (Google Maps) loading...

The Parkway ranked as the 10th most hated highway in America and the most hated highway in New Jersey.

Get our free mobile app

I still can't get over the fact that the Parkway outranked the New Jersey Turnpike on this list.

When I think of driving near the airport or the tunnels on the Turnpike, I get a little nauseous. And it's not even the second most hated highway in the Garden State.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

I-80 (ranked #25 nationally) was higher on the list than the New Jersey Turnpike (ranked #43 nationally).

The most hated highway in America is US 101 in California.

The 25 Most Dangerous Roads in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan