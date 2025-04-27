Who's hungry?

If you're heading to McDonald's today for lunch or dinner, make sure to ask about the new menu item that's expected to be a big hit.

Get our free mobile app

While the McNuggets are always a fan favorite, McDonald's is hoping this new menu item will also be a huge hit.

It's been a long time since an item was permanently added to the menu, about 4 years ago, according to reports.

Read More: Popular Supermarket Opening Several New Stores Nationwide, Including In New Jersey

McDonald's Google Maps loading...

McCrispy Strips Being Added to the Menu at McDonald's

The tasty new McCrispy Strips and dipping sauce will hit menus nationwide soon!

You'll be able to order them in counts of 3 or 4 and dip them in a variety of dipping sauces, including the new "savory, sweet and tangy" creamy chili sauce.

"The demand for chicken strips has been remarkable to see across the industry, so we knew we had to deliver something so craveable that it was worth the wait," Alyssa Buetkofer, McDonald’s chief marketing and customer experience officer, said in a statement. "We took our time, listened to our fans, and created a product we knew they would crave," Fox Business reports.



View this profile on Instagram McDonald’s (@mcdonalds) • Instagram photos and videos

While some McDonald's locations already have the new McCrispy Strips on the menu, it's expected to be officially on the menu by May 5th.

New Jersey’s most popular fast food restaurants Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

NJ fast food: If you don't have these apps, you're losing money What's better than a free item at your favorite New Jersey fast or quick food spot? With so many loyalty programs, it can be tough to keep up, so we did the work for you. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt