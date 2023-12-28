We have so many great little towns in New Jersey, but the one that holds the crown as the richest small town in the state may surprise you.

We all know that there are a lot of amazingly rich towns in New Jersey. The website Go Banking Rates did some research and came up with the richest small town in each state, and the one they named for New Jersey may not be the one that first came to your mind.

There are amazing and very wealthy towns scattered throughout the Garden State. There are gorgeous Shore towns like Avon-by-the-Sea and Spring Lake.

There are also wealthy towns in the northern section of the state such as Ho-Ho-Kus, Short Hills, and Millburn just to name a few.

Inland and southern towns also could make the rich list like Colts Neck, Rumson, Stone Harbor, and Chatham.

But the town that has been named the richest small town in all of New Jersey may have slipped right under your radar. It certainly slipped under ours.

This amazing little town is nestled in Somerset County in Bernards Township. It's the very lovely town of Lyons.

Lyons got the title of richest small town in New Jersey by boasting a median household income of just over $245,000, which is certainly a healthy sum.

Lyons is just under 4 square miles, so it might just be the richest town per square mile around.

