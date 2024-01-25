A Look At New Jersey’s Coldest Day Vs. America’s Coldest

We have been dealing with some bitter cold in New Jersey lately, but it’s not even close to our record, and even that pales in comparison to the U.S. records.

Photo by Thom Holmes on Unsplash Photo by Thom Holmes on Unsplash loading...

Let’s start with the coldest temperature ever recorded in the Garden State. It happened on January 5, 1904, in River Vale.

According to North Jersey, the temperature dropped to an unimaginable 34 degrees below zero that day, shattering the prior mark of -26 from January 1873, according to weather.com.

Now let’s compare that to the record low temperature ever recorded in America. It happened in Alaska on January 23, 1971, in an area known as Prospect Creek, and on that day the temperature sunk to 80 degrees below zero.

Photo by Pavel Lozovikov on Unsplash Photo by Pavel Lozovikov on Unsplash loading...

The New Jersey record doesn’t even come close to the Northeast record either. That record belongs to the State of New York and it’s 52 below zero.

There are 32 states where a low temperature was recorded that was lower than the New Jersey record low.

We do hold one record in New Jersey however that no one can ever take away from us. We are the complaining capital of the world, so when it gets really cold around here, we may believe it’s colder than it is. We talked ourselves into a record.

Photo by Arisa Chattasa on Unsplash Photo by Arisa Chattasa on Unsplash loading...

Having said that, it has been cold around the Garden State. Colder than we want it to be, and colder than it should be. So, let’s give ourselves a little break from the complaining. We do have a right to do it.

New Jersey's Leading Causes of Death 2020-2021 Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

New Jersey's Top 5 Weirdest Attractions