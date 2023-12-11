The numbers are in for New Jersey's average Christmas budget, and it's more likely to make you say no, no no than ho-ho-ho.

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash loading...

It's the most wonderful time of the year for you, your family, your friends, and your kids, but Christmas certainly isn't for your bank account.

We all go into the Christmas season knowing it's going to take a chunk of money out of our wallet and put a big dent in the old bank account.

Combine that with the fact that New Jersey is home to some of the most generous people on the planet and you can bet the bill this time of year is going to swell up pretty quickly.

Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash loading...

If you thought you lived in a state that is probably among the top Christmas-spending states in the nation, you were absolutely right.

Recent data confirms that New Jersey is in the top 5 states in America when it comes to Christmas spending.

The report, at Wise Voter confirms what we already knew New Jersey spends more than all but 4 states in the nation at Christmas time.

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash Photo by freestocks on Unsplash loading...

According to the report, the average Christmas budget here in New Jersey is $2051.17, and we are only one of 5 states to make it over $2000.

Maryland, Utah, Hawaii, and Virginia are the only states with higher budgets, with Maryland topping the list at a jaw-dropping $2714.50.

We work hard for our money here in the Garden State. At least this time of year we can spend it on some things the ones we love will enjoy, and that should certainly warm our hearts.

30 Special and Unique New Jersey Towns Everyone Must Visit Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

20 Succulent New Jersey Seafood Restaurants too Sensational Not to Try Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan