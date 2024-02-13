If you're looking for a cool place to go to enjoy live and original music in New Jersey, check out this Burlington County venue catering to local artists and musicians.

It's nice to see a place looking to showcase all the amazing talent from right here in New Jersey. They even have open mic nights.

It's called the Union Firehouse, located in Mount Holly at 18 Washington Street.

It's been around for about 5 years now, however the building dates back all the way to 1858.

According to a recent article in the Courier Post, for a long time cover bands were getting a lot of the gigs, however new promotors at the venue are now focusing on getting original artists too.

People are very happy with the change which is great for South Jersey.

Harry Pomeroy is one of the new promotors at Union Firehouse. He told the Courier Post, "People want to know what is happening or who is playing, especially if it is original music. People want to hear this live music and with the response from the local scene, things can only get better to the Union Firehouse and the support it has been receiving."

He says there's "more foot traffic stopping and even entering the Firehouse to check out the bands."

You can check out their Facebook page for upcoming shows, including The Grouser Girls LIVE on February 16th at 8pm and Shameless on February 24th at 8 pm.

