New Jersey Was Home To Two Of The Top 20 Singers Of All Time

We all know that New Jersey has been home to some of the greatest musical talents the world has ever seen, and now a major publication has named two New Jersey singers among the top 20 singers of all time.

The list was put together by one of the most well-respected music publications the planet has ever known, Rolling Stone.

I think we should start by talking about the singers from the Garden State who you won't find on the list. If you were thinking of Jon Bon Jovi or Bruce Springsteen, you are going to be sorely disappointed.

Neither one of our favorite singers even made the top 50 on the list of the 50 best singers in history. But two other New Jersey legends did.

And those two Garden State legends both made the top 20, and one of them is entrenched in the top 5.

So which legendary New Jersey singers have risen above just about every other singer in the history of music?

We go back a few decades to get to the Garden State performer who lands at the #19 spot on this esteemed list. You may know him as Old Blue Eyes. Yes, we're talking about the one and only Frank Sinatra.

And that takes us to the number 2 spot on the list, and the incomparable New Jersey singer who holds that incredibly esteemed spot.

She had one of the most amazing careers, including being a star in major motion pictures, and the voice behind one of the biggest-selling soundtracks in history.

And she dominated the music charts for decades. We are talking about the one and only Whitney Houston, who has been named the #2 spot on the list of music's best singers.

For the record, the #1 spot on the list went to the legendary Aretha Franklin, and no one can argue with that well-deserved honor.

