Looking for a summer escape without traveling too far from home?

You're in luck!

New Jersey is packed with amazing spots perfect for a quick getaway.

Whether you're in the mood to hit the beach and boardwalk, hike a beautiful scenic trail, or explore a historic town and hidden gem, there's something for the entire family to enjoy.

Get our free mobile app

10 Unforgettable Summer Destinations Across New Jersey

U.S. News and World Report had a list of the 10 best places to visit in New Jersey.

These suggestions will have you packing the car and craving a summer road trip in no time!

Photo by Swansway Motor Group on Unsplash Photo by Swansway Motor Group on Unsplash loading...

Read More: Summer Concerts Are Back At Pier Village In Long Branch

Skip the airport hassle, long lines, and expensive flights, and check out the top 10 places to visit in New Jersey this summer.

The #1 spot is a charming seaside town known for its beautiful beaches and Victorian architecture.

CANVA CANVA loading...

With miles and miles of beautiful shoreline, New Jersey is serving up some serious summer bliss, but there's so much more to New Jersey than just its gorgeous beaches.

Let's dive into the wide array of destinations that make the Garden State truly special.

CANVA CANVA loading...

Top 10 New Jersey Travel Destinations

Here's the list of the best places to visit in New Jersey, according to U.S. News and World Report.

#10 - Seaside Heights

#9 - Atlantic City

#8 - Princeton

#7 - Hoboken

#6 - Jersey City

#5 - Delaware Water Gap

#4 - The Wildwoods

#3 - Ocean City

#2 - Long Beach Island

#1 - Cape May

The article talks about Cape May being the oldest seaside resort town in the United States, and "this charming coastal town is also home to more than 600 colorful Victorian-style buildings and one of the largest collections of 19th-century framed buildings in the country. When you're not touring the elegant Emlen Physick Estate or climbing to the top of the historic Cape May Lighthouse, check out the retail stores at Washington Street Mall, an outdoor shopping center that's lined with restaurants, boutiques and art galleries."

Here are so many more fun day trips not far from New Jersey!

Amazing Summer Day Trips That Aren't Too Far From New Jersey If you're looking for some summertime fun that is close to home but you want to still feel like you are on vacation, check out these great regional attractions. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman