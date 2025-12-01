A recent study determined the smartest states in America, and New Jersey residents will be thrilled with the results.

Which State Is America's Smartest?

New Jersey has endured some bad rankings on national lists over the years, but the results of this one may erase all those bad memories.

A website called Safe Home analyzed the data to determine which state is the smartest. You'll have to go to the top of the list to find New Jersey.

Photo by Olav Ahrens Røtne on Unsplash Photo by Olav Ahrens Røtne on Unsplash loading...

New Jersey has been ranked the smartest state in America. Don't wait for the punch line. There isn't one.

New Jersey Is America's Smartest State

When the data was analyzed, and the categories were evaluated, the residents in New Jersey were determined to be smarter than any other state in America.

Read More: New Jersey Roads Rank Among America's Worst

New Jersey's overall score was well ahead of the #2 state, Utah. The Garden State scored 337.8 while Utah was at 324.

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash loading...

Here are some of the factors that led to the stellar performance for New Jersey. Categories like college degrees, high school graduation, advanced degrees, and test scores were considered in determining each state's score.

Get our free mobile app

At the time of the study, nearly a quarter of New Jersey residents had a bachelor's degree, our adjusted high school graduation rate was 91%, and our median SAT score was 1090.

Congratulations to the residents of the Garden State for a well-deserved honor. It's nice for us to come out on top once in a while.

20 Most Romantic Towns In New Jersey According To You Gallery Credit: Lou Russo