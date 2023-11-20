The List of New Jersey Rite Aid Closures Continues to Grow
Pharmacy chain Rite-Aid is in financial trouble. Big financial trouble. That's not the only problem. Rite-Aid is also facing many lawsuits claiming the store mishandled opioid prescriptions.
Because of this, the company announced that they would be closing 154 locations nationwide. Many New Jersey locations will be affected.
Back in October, Rite-Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
It was stated that the giant pharmacy company is over $3.3 billion in debt.
According to bankruptcy court information obtained by NBC News, these are the Rite-Aids in New Jersey that have closed or are scheduled to close.
431 North Haledon Ave. - Haledon
35 Mill Rd. - Irvington
1636 Route 38 - Lumberton
210 N. Bridgeton Pike - Mantua
108 Sweedsboro Rd. - Mullica Hill
2370 Rt. 33 - Robbinsville
137 Matilda Ave. - Somerset
4057 Asbury Ave. - Tinton Falls
1726 Rt. 37 E. - Toms River
3 Marshall Hill Rd. - W. Milford
And just added.
128 Main St. - Manasquan
This Manasquan location will be closing its doors on November 30.
It's hard to miss this location as it's been a prominent business in downtown Manasquan for years, right on Main St.
Speaking to Star News Group, the manager of the Manasquan Rite Aid said:
I’m sad to not be able to see everyone. It’s been lovely.
As for the reasoning behind this shutdown, the manager has no idea.
