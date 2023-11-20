Pharmacy chain Rite-Aid is in financial trouble. Big financial trouble. That's not the only problem. Rite-Aid is also facing many lawsuits claiming the store mishandled opioid prescriptions.

Because of this, the company announced that they would be closing 154 locations nationwide. Many New Jersey locations will be affected.

Back in October, Rite-Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

It was stated that the giant pharmacy company is over $3.3 billion in debt.

According to bankruptcy court information obtained by NBC News, these are the Rite-Aids in New Jersey that have closed or are scheduled to close.

431 North Haledon Ave. - Haledon

35 Mill Rd. - Irvington

1636 Route 38 - Lumberton

210 N. Bridgeton Pike - Mantua

108 Sweedsboro Rd. - Mullica Hill

2370 Rt. 33 - Robbinsville

137 Matilda Ave. - Somerset

4057 Asbury Ave. - Tinton Falls

1726 Rt. 37 E. - Toms River

3 Marshall Hill Rd. - W. Milford

And just added.

128 Main St. - Manasquan

This Manasquan location will be closing its doors on November 30.

It's hard to miss this location as it's been a prominent business in downtown Manasquan for years, right on Main St.

Speaking to Star News Group, the manager of the Manasquan Rite Aid said:

I’m sad to not be able to see everyone. It’s been lovely.

As for the reasoning behind this shutdown, the manager has no idea.

