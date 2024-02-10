One New Jersey Celebrity Makes Top Ten Richest Actors List

We know New Jersey has been the home of many famous actors, and one of them is on the list of the ten richest actors in the world.

The people at Go Banking Rates certainly know a thing or two about money, and they have compiled the list of the ten richest actors in the world, one of those legendary actors has major ties to New Jersey.

This star wasn't born in the Garden State, but he did attend Glen Ridge High School, and all these years later has an estimated net worth of $600 million.

That figure is enough to place him as the fifth richest actor in the entire world. The richest actor, according to this article is Jami Gertz, with a net worth of $3 billion.

So, what movies were his most successful? Top Gun: Maverick was the highest-grossing film he was ever in, pulling in $1.5 billion. Of course. the Mission Impossible movies brought in billions as well.

Cruise's total income for the Top Gun: Maverick movie alone was reported to be $100,00,000, with a salary of $12,500,000.

When you add in his take from the Mission Impossible franchise, you start to see how it all could add up to quite a net worth.

Cruise has owned multi-million dollar estates in Hollywood Hills, Beverly Hills, Colorado, England, and Clearwater, Florida, according to Rethinking The Future.

