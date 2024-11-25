Craving Comfort? Discover New Jersey’s Best 24-Hour Restaurant

When it comes to diners, New Jersey does it best.

We're known worldwide for being the "diner capital," and for good reason.

Why do people like diners?

It comes down to convenience and price.

It's not hard to find a diner in New Jersey.

Whether you are in the mood for an omelet and a side of bacon or a massively stuffed panini, you can get them morning or night. More on this in a moment.

You rarely hear someone complain about massive diner menus with every item under the sun. It's nice to have options.

It's even better to have options that aren't going to break the bank.

Eating out is not cheap, especially these days.

At least at a diner, you can sit down with family and friends to enjoy a quality meal and not have to take out a second mortgage.

While Jersey diners are operating better than ever in most cases, I miss one element dearly: open 24 hours.

Once diners returned to full swing after the pandemic, they abandoned the 24-hour model and adjusted to more traditional hours.

That's a shame. How many fond memories do you have of pulling an all-nighter at your favorite diner?

From a post-concert meal to a carbo-load after a night at the Shore, diner food always hits best.

While they are few and far between, a few New Jersey diners are open around the clock.

What is the best 24-hour diner in New Jersey?

Lifestyle site Tasting Table went state by state to find the best "24-Hour Restaurants" in the nation.

It's no surprise that New Jersey's was a diner.

Chit Chat Diner has two Jersey locations: West Orange and Hackensack.

Both have yummy offerings, but only the Hackensack spot is open 24-7 365 days a year.

Pretty fancy, huh?

What was I saying about diners? It's all about options.

On a health kick? All good.

If you want tried and true "diner food," they got you.

Oh, these other New Jersey diners are totally worth the visit at least once. It's time to make a road trip.

