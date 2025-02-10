New Bakery Opens In New Jersey: Their Delicious Bread And Pastries Are A Must-Try

Living in New Jersey there's no shortage of amazing bakeries.

Whether you're craving delicious pastries, fresh bread, or sweet treats the Garden State has many options.

It's hard to pick "the best" because each place has its own unique charm and specialty.

We'll get to some of your favorite bakeries in just a minute, but first, it's always exciting when a new bakery opens in New Jersey, bringing fresh and yummy flavors to the surrounding area.

How about trying some caramel latte macarons paired with a delicious caramel latte?

Or Olive fougasse?

Or maybe a croissant with a fresh cup of coffee?

Here's what people have to say about Erin and James Kilker's new bakery and coffee shop now open in Monmouth County:

- "Everything we got was delicious! We cut up small pieces of all and brought to a party- everyone loved"

- "Bought this yesterday Awesome and so may olive inside. Yummm 😋 great with a rich olive oil dip"

- "The ginger molasses cookies were awesome…THANK YOU and GOOD LUCK"

- "This bread is BONKERS GOOD"

Hey Peach Bakery Is Now OPEN in Bradley Beach

Hey Peach Bakery is a must-visit destination in Bradley Beach if you're craving a sweet treat and a really good cup of coffee.

It just opened last month!

Hey Peach Bakery is located at 126 Main Street and is open Thursday - Sunday from 7 am to 3 pm.

