We all know there are great things and a few bad things about some awesome attractions here in New Jersey, but the criticism of one in particular hits way too close to home.

As a matter of fact, what one publication has called the most overrated attraction in New Jersey isn't even a single attraction at all, it's an entire region, and in my opinion, there is no way it deserves the negative distinction.

There is a place in New Jersey that is wildly popular with tourists and has become even more widely popular through an MTV show. I think you know what we are talking about. We're talking about the Jersey Shore.

You can only imagine my surprise to find out that a well-known and very popular publication, Far & Wide has chosen the entire area known as the Jersey Shore as the most overrated attraction in the state.

Wait a minute. What?

I truly enjoy the articles on this website, and I think they do a really great job most of the time, but I had to tap the brakes a few times on this one.

In fairness, they're really shooting from the hip with this one. In the same article they said Florida's most overrated attraction is Disney World, so they're clearly not holding any punches.

But before you start saying the whole Jersey Shore is overrated, you have to tell me you've taken your family to Jenkinson's for a day, had a sunrise stroll on the Asbury Park Boardwalk, seen a Belmar sunset, and eaten at a Jersey Shore seafood waterfront restaurant.

Until then you haven't seen the whole Jersey Shore. If all you're doing is basing it on what someone on social media says about an Atlantic City bathroom or what it looks like on an MTV show, you should come for a visit.

If you have been here and seen some of these places, then I'm just going to have to disagree with you big time on this one. My Jersey Shore is an amazing place, and an awesome attraction and couldn't be a more amazing place.

That's my opinion, but I think it's a good one, so come and visit the Jersey Shore. I think you'll see what I mean.

