You're sitting in your backyard and all of a sudden you're swarmed by mosquitoes.

That first bite of the season is always the worst.

You're up all night scratching until you're practically bleeding.

Well, let the swatting, smacking, and scratching begin. Mosquito season is here.

Some people get more bites than others.

My daughter is a mosquito magnet and has to wear the repellent bracelets all summer long.

We can be sitting outside and she'll have marks all over her arms and legs while others in my family have maybe one bite or none at all.

I will say the bracelets do help.

Get our free mobile app

Bracelets, sprays, screens, wearing long sleeves, citronella candles, and making sure you don't have standing water around your house are all great ways to keep mosquitoes away, but did you know the color of your shirt can also stop mosquitoes from biting you?

There was a study conducted by the University of Washington that shows mosquitoes are attracted to certain colors while they ignore other colors.

Mosquitoes use their sense of sight and smell to help find the next person to bite. They respond to our breath, temperature, sweat, and specific colors.

Here are the 4 colors you should avoid wearing in New Jersey this summer to avoid mosquitoes and the 4 colors mosquitoes ignore.

4 Colors to Avoid

RED

CANVA CANVA loading...

BLACK

CANVA CANVA loading...

ORANGE

CANVA CANVA loading...

CYAN

CANVA CANVA loading...

4 Colors to Wear

GREEN

CANVA CANVA loading...

PURPLE

CANVA CANVA loading...

BLUE

CANVA CANVA loading...

WHITE

CANVA CANVA loading...

Read More: What You Need To Know As New Jersey’s Spotted Lanternfly Season Approaches

Do You Have NJ Bed Bugs? How to Tell What They Are Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis