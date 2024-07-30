You've probably seen this person while on the beach in Jersey, especially if you get up early or head to the beach later in the day.

The person with a metal detector in hand, combing the sand looking for long-lost treasure from valuable coins to expensive jewelry.

And with 130 miles of New Jersey beaches, I'm sure there's plenty of cool stuff to be found.

I've never gone before, but I would love to go metal detecting for the day and see what I could find. It looks so exciting.

You're outside in the fresh air looking to uncover all the lost treasure that's been buried for years and years that could be worth a lot of money! Plus, you're getting your steps in too.

How exciting when you hear the sound of your metal detector going off! Even if it's nothing (which I'm sure most of the time it is nothing) it's still exciting.

If you're looking for a fun and exciting hobby to try this summer give metal detecting a try!

There are even metal-detecting groups you can join in New Jersey. You can also connect on Facebook.

You'll need to purchase the essentials including a metal detector, headphones, and shovel. If you're wondering where to get started, here are some of the best places to go in New Jersey.

According to bizarrehobby.org, some of the best places to go metal detecting in New Jersey are near abandoned buildings and structures, old wagon train routes, ghost towns, and beaches.

The Best Beaches To Go Metal Detecting In New Jersey

Brigantine

Sandy Hook

Long Branch

Asbury Park

Atlantic City

Have fun and let me know what you find!

