Love Is In The Air – Marriages Are On The Rise In New Jersey

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, it is good to know that love is in the air in New Jersey, as recent data shows marriages in the Garden State are on the rise.

It looks like we are all a bunch of hopeless romantics here in New Jersey, as we are finding love and making marriage commitments at a higher rate than before.

As a matter of fact, according to U.S. News, New Jersey has seen a rise in marriages recently which puts us among the states with the highest increase in the nation.

The data was compiled by the CDC and covers the data for 2021, which shows New Jersey's rate of marriage was up 24%. But even more recent data shows the institution of marriage is very strong in the Garden State.

The website World Population Review, reveals the numbers for 2024, and our divorce rate is the lowest in the country (except for D.C). at 8.6%.

And our percentage of married people is 49.8%, which puts us in the top 20 American states.

Interestingly enough, the study also concludes that New Jersey is among the top 12 states for people who have never been married, at 33.9%.

The state with the highest percentage of married people is Utah (55.8%), and the state with the highest percentage of divorced people is Maine (13.9%).

The state with the highest percentage of residents who have never been married is D.C., with a whopping 57%.

New Jersey is also in the top 20 states for those residents who are separated, and that number is at 1.8%.

