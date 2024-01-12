It's cold here in New Jersey, but it's sunny and warm at Chick-fil-A. Let me explain!

Mango Passion Sunjoy is back! Do you remember this drink from 4 years ago? It was a big hit!

You can once again enjoy a little taste of sunshine on this winter day in New Jersey.

Starting today, January 8th, at Chick-fil-A, you can enjoy the combination of their lemonade and sweetened iced tea with mango and passion fruit flavors, according to their website. Sounds delicious!

That's not all, there's even more good news! You can also enjoy 3 NEW drinks on the beverage menu.

Mango Passion Lemonade - "This tropical combination is a mix of classic Chick-fil-A Lemonade and delicious mango and passion fruit flavors."

Mango Passion Iced Tea - "Freshly brewed daily from a blend of tea leaves, the Mango Passion Iced Tea mixes classic Iced Tea with delicious mango and passion fruit flavors."

Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade -The perfect winter sweet treat, combining Chick-fil-A Lemonade (or Diet Lemonade) and signature Icedream dessert with delicious mango and passion fruit flavors.

I love this tropical feel! I'm picturing myself in 90-degree weather.

However, once you leave the Chick-fil-A parking lot reality sets in. It's freezing out!

“We’re seeing a growing demand for cold and iced beverages from consumers throughout the year, with recent enthusiasm for our Watermelon Mint and White Peach beverages, as well as our new Peppermint beverages this winter. We’re excited to surprise guests with bright new flavors that will redefine our seasonal beverages," says Allison Duncan, Director, Menu & Packaging at Chick-fil-A.

Get it while supplies last! Enjoy!