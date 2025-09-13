There's no better place to sit with a good book than down the shore -- especially now that local summer has arrived.

The Jersey Shore is teeming with book nerds. This love of letters was most recently on display when an event featuring readers at the shore went viral. The Silent Bookclub of Monmouth posted a video promoting a club event that took place on the beach at Spring Lake. The result? A whopping 3 million views. There was also the hundreds who turned up despite a light drizzle to the Asbury Park beach for the club's next event.

Jersey Shore booklovers are lucky to have several locally run independent bookstores where they can pick up their next great read.

You can find the list of the Jersey Shore's indie bookstores below, along with contact and website information.

Asbury Park Book Cooperative - Asbury Park

644A Cookman Ave., Asbury Park, NJ 07712 | 732-455-5549

asburybookcoop.org | Instagram: @asbury_book_cooperative

The Asbury Park Book Cooperative is located in the heart of the city's bustling downtown. The nonprofit is as much a bookstore as it is a community space. Asbury Park Book Cooperative hosts a variety of book clubs, live musical performances, a mending circle, and writing and journaling nights.

The store sells new and used books and often features events with authors discussing new releases.

Because the bookstore is a 501(c)3, Asbury Park Book Cooperative accepts donations to support its packed roster of community arts and literacy events and many of its booksellers are volunteers.

The Book House - Long Branch

15 Morris Ave., Unit 119A, Long Branch, NJ 07740 | 732-571-7932

thebookhousemillburn.com | Instagram: @thebookhousemillburn

Take a stroll along the boardwalk at Pier Village in Long Branch, and you'll find The Book House near the carousel. The store is one of two locations in the state, with the original Book House operating in Millburn.

The space features two reading nooks near the glass storefront. The Book House sells new books and the children's section also has puzzles and games for purchase.

BookTowne - Manasquan

171 Main St., Manasquan, NJ 08736 | 732-722-7255

booktowne.com | Instagram: @booktowne

BookTowne on Main Street in Manasquan sells new books along with some children's items, such as stuffed animals.

The two-room space off of Main Street in Manasquan is quaintly decorated and offers a peaceful ambiance for a relaxed visit to your local shore town bookseller.

The Little Point Bookshop - Point Pleasant

618 Arnold Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742

thelittlepointbookshop.com | Instagram: @TheLittlePointBookshop

The Little Point Bookshop is spacious and charming, with a row of wine bottles serving as vases lining the fiction shelves and a cafe with seating in the back.

The entire store invites you to stick around for a while, with plenty of chairs and benches throughout the store, hand-sketched art on the walls, a piano in the front, and a book lover's community journal that asks patrons to jot down the first book they fell in love with.

River Road Books - Fair Haven

759 River Road, Fair Haven, NJ 07704 | 732-747-9455

riverroadbooks.net | Instagram: @riverroadbooks

River Road Books in Fair Haven has been a community staple for nearly 20 years. The store offers new books and features a robust children's section.

River Road Books also hosts regular writer events. Set among the foodie heaven of the Two River area restaurant scene, this independent bookseller is a frequent draw for cookbook and culinary authors.

Thunder Road Books - Spring Lake

1100 3rd Ave., Spring Lake, NJ 07762 | 973-436-0914

thunderroadbooks.com | Instagram: @thunderroadbooks

Thunder Road Books moved into a larger location at the corner of 3rd Avenue looking out on Divine Park in the spring of 2025. New books line the shelves and tables at the front of the store, while the back features a spacious children's section. Comfy couches and armchairs face the tall side windows.

Bookseller Kate Czyzewski isn't resting on her laurels: in addition to the expanded space, Thunder Road Books has hosted megawatt authors like James Patterson and Mitch Albom at sold out off-site events.

Wolfe & Kron Books - Asbury Park

808 1/2 Fifth Ave., Asbury Park, NJ 07712 | 732-533-0119

wolfeandkronbooks.com | Instagram: @wolfeandkronbooks

The tiny but mighty Wolfe & Kron Books near Sunset Park in Asbury Park features a thoughtfully curated collection of both new and used books. Owner Alexis "Fin" Finch said the store is one of three queer-owned independent bookstores in New Jersey.

The bookstore also offers a variety of pins, patches, stickers, hats and other small wares geared toward readers, feminists, and the LGBTQA+ community.

