If you grew up at the Shore or spend your summers anywhere near Point Pleasant Beach, there is a good chance Movies on the Beach at Jenkinson's Boardwalk is already part of your summer routine. It is one of those traditions that somehow never gets old.

Free Summer Movies Right on the Sand at Jenkinson's in Pt. Pleasant Beach

Jenkinson’s Movies on the Beach is exactly what it sounds like, and that is why people love it. Big family-friendly movies are shown right on the beach, totally free, with the ocean as your backdrop. People start showing up early with blankets, beach chairs, towels, and snacks. Kids run around in the sand while parents settle in and relax. Once the sun goes down and the movie starts, it feels like a giant neighborhood hangout, just with waves crashing behind the screen.

Plus, new this year, 94.3 The Point and Matt Ryan will host Movies On The Beach trivia every week before the movie, with a chance to win amazing prizes.

A Jersey Shore Summer Tradition

What makes Movies on the Beach special is the vibe. It is not fancy, and it does not try to be. It feels very Jersey Shore in the best way. Some people make a whole evening of it with rides, games, pizza, and ice cream before grabbing a spot on the sand.

The movie lineup is full of crowd-pleasers. Think animated favorites, feel-good family movies, and titles that kids and adults can both enjoy. All movies are rated PG or PG-13. It is an easy win for parents looking for something fun that costs nothing extra.

Why Locals Love It

Movies on the Beach is one of those experiences that makes summer at the Shore feel complete. It is free, relaxed, and brings everyone together in one place. Whether you are visiting for the week or live nearby, it is the kind of night that reminds you why summers in New Jersey just hit different.

Movies are shown on the beach across from the aquarium on Tuesday nights, beginning at dusk, weather permitting. Please check Jenkinson's socials before you go to be sure Mother Nature is cooperating. For all the information you need, click here.

Take a look at this year's incredible schedule.