The 2026 Jenkinson’s Movies on the Beach Schedule Is Here

The 2026 Jenkinson’s Movies on the Beach Schedule Is Here

Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media

If you grew up at the Shore or spend your summers anywhere near Point Pleasant Beach, there is a good chance Movies on the Beach at Jenkinson's Boardwalk is already part of your summer routine. It is one of those traditions that somehow never gets old.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

Free Summer Movies Right on the Sand at Jenkinson's in Pt. Pleasant Beach

Jenkinson’s Movies on the Beach is exactly what it sounds like, and that is why people love it. Big family-friendly movies are shown right on the beach, totally free, with the ocean as your backdrop. People start showing up early with blankets, beach chairs, towels, and snacks. Kids run around in the sand while parents settle in and relax. Once the sun goes down and the movie starts, it feels like a giant neighborhood hangout, just with waves crashing behind the screen.

Plus, new this year, 94.3 The Point and Matt Ryan will host Movies On The Beach trivia every week before the movie, with a chance to win amazing prizes.

Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media
loading...

A Jersey Shore Summer Tradition

What makes Movies on the Beach special is the vibe. It is not fancy, and it does not try to be. It feels very Jersey Shore in the best way. Some people make a whole evening of it with rides, games, pizza, and ice cream before grabbing a spot on the sand.

The movie lineup is full of crowd-pleasers. Think animated favorites, feel-good family movies, and titles that kids and adults can both enjoy. All movies are rated PG or PG-13. It is an easy win for parents looking for something fun that costs nothing extra.

READ MORE: This Has Been Voted New Jersey's Best All Day Summer Spot

Why Locals Love It

Movies on the Beach is one of those experiences that makes summer at the Shore feel complete. It is free, relaxed, and brings everyone together in one place. Whether you are visiting for the week or live nearby, it is the kind of night that reminds you why summers in New Jersey just hit different.

Movies are shown on the beach across from the aquarium on Tuesday nights, beginning at dusk, weather permitting. Please check Jenkinson's socials before you go to be sure Mother Nature is cooperating. For all the information you need, click here.

Take a look at this year's incredible schedule.

  • JUNE 23 - Lilo & Stitch (PG)

  • JUNE 30 - Grease (PG)

  • JULY 7 - Legally Blonde (PG-13)

  • JULY 14 - Jurassic Park (PG-13)

  • JULY 21 - The Santa Claus (PG)

  • JULY 28 - Zootopia 2 (PG)

  • AUGUST 4 - Anaconda (PG-13)

  • AUGUST 11 - Elio (PG)

  • AUGUST 18 - Wicked: For Good (PG)

  • AUGUST 25 - Super Mario Galaxy (PG)

  • SEPTEMBER 1 - JAWS (PG)

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton

Filed Under: Point Pleasant Beach
Categories: Entertainment, Trending, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM