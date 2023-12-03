This Is The Shocking Number Of Cars Actually On New Jersey’s Roads

If you do any driving in New Jersey, no one needs to tell you there are a lot of cars on New Jersey's roads. But the actual number may shock you.

Experienced New Jersey drivers see hundreds of cars on our state's roads every single day, and for a physically small state, the number of cars registered to be on our roads is pretty jaw-dropping.

It turns out that New Jersey is not the car capital of the country, and you wouldn't expect a small state like ours to be, but our national ranking is pretty impressive.

According to a report at Statista, New Jersey ranks as number 13 in America. California is at the top of the list.

So, how many cars are roaming the roads of the Garden State? See if you can wrap your head around this number.

New Jersey has just over two and a half million cars in the state according to the report published just a few months ago.

Now, you may be saying to yourself that you thought there were about 2 million cars just on the Garden State Parkway this summer, and you might be right, but those weren't all New Jersey cars.

For the record, California, the top car state in America is home to over 14 million vehicles. Yes, it's a huge state, but that is still a stunning number.

And our neighboring states have some pretty impressive numbers as well. There are almost 4 million cars in Pennsylvania, and New Tork even has just over 3 million.

