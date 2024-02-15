Just imagine having a special event like a wedding, prom or sweet 16 party booked at your dream location and all of a sudden you find out it's closing leaving you completely surprised.

Not what you expected. Now you're left getting your deposit back and trying to find a new location for your big day.

Get our free mobile app

That's exactly what's happening right now for those who have events planned at the Hilton Woodcliff Lake in Bergen County.

This popular hotel has been around for decades so the abrupt closing has left many people in limbo, including employees. With a closing date at the end of the month, many are wondering what's next.

Photo by Thomas William on Unsplash Photo by Thomas William on Unsplash loading...

The hotel is being operated right now by a third party management group, according to NJ.com it was sold at auction to a development group.

State Senator Holly Schepisi told NJ.com:

“It is sad to see it go,” she said. “I personally have been going there since I was a teenager. I’m 52 and I had my Sweet 16 there. We had proms there, so it really has been a staple of the community for decades.”

Borough Mayor Carlos Rendo called it "a sign of the times."

Photo by Nils Stahl on Unsplash Photo by Nils Stahl on Unsplash loading...

The hotel sits on 21 acres of property so the closing has left many residents wondering what the property will now be used for.

The mayor told NJ.com:

“They’re a residential developer so I can only imagine what they have planned.”

It's sad to see so many businesses in New Jersey that have been around for decades close down.

You can understand the concern of residents wondering what will replace this well known hotel that's been there for all these years.

13 of South Jersey's Most Breathtaking Wedding Venues If you're looking for a breathtaking place to exchange vows and have a reception that will wow your guests, check out one of these romantic venues in South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca