New Jersey’s Historic Hidden Gem Attraction Has Been Revealed

If you like secrets and you love New Jersey this is right up your alley. One publication has named the Garden State's best-kept tourist attraction secret. Do you think you can guess what it is?

Well, let's see if we can give you some hints to help you along the way. The first hint is that it has nothing to do with food, so we're not talking about a great pizzeria or Italian restaurant. It's pretty hard to keep good food a secret in New Jersey anyway.

The next clue is this spot has some historical significance dating back to the early 1800s, and if you need a clue about what historic event happened at this spot you may find the answer in your wallet.

The plot thickens, right? Here's more. This hidden, best-kept place, according to Insider, is a tourist spot, and it has a legendary view. we're not going to just tell you what the view is of. We're afraid you might "start spreading the news".

And here's another hint. It's a park, and it's named after one of the people who made it historic back in 1804. As a matter of fact, it's the name of the guy who died there that year.

Spoiler alert. If you haven't gotten it yet, we're about to give you the answer. It's Hamilton Park in Weehawken. It's the exact spot Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton dueled and Burr got the better shot off on that July day in 1804.

Of course, the historic clue that might be in your wallet is Hamilton's face on the $5 bill. Hamilton Park really is a gorgeous spot, and if you haven't been there, you should put it on your list of things to do.

It is such a breathtaking view from this park, and is definitely one you want to experience for yourself, and in person.

