One of the big issues with the upcoming winter weather is that many areas of New Jersey will be dealing with ice, along with the snow.

The Issues An Ice Storm Causes For New Jersey Drivers

There are a multitude of issues that come with an ice storm. One of the biggest is power outages.

The accumulation of ice on the power lines often brings them down and causes power outages midstorm.

There are other problems associated with the ice, and many New Jersey residents will have to deal with them.

Ice Storm Could Freeze Car Doors Shut

Even if you dig out of the accumulated snow, and the roads are plowed, you still might not be able to get where you need to go.

You can't go anywhere if your car door is frozen shut. How do you get it open without damaging the car?

For that advice, we turn to the trusted experts at AAA. The people who have specialized in dealing with vehicle issues for years have some sound advice.

Tips For Getting Into Your Car When The Doors Are Frozen Shut

Here's what the experts say to do if your car door is frozen shut. Get some warm water and pour it over the door and lock. It may break up the ice enough to open the door.

If you have a deicer (always a great thing to keep handy), remember not to store it in the car for obvious reasons.

If you still use a physical key, you can try heating it with a lighter and attempt to get in the car that way.

Be careful, stay safe, and remember, summer is right around the corner.

