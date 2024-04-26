We're always looking for things to do, places to go, and new areas to explore here in New Jersey.

But just leaving the house in this state can be extremely expensive.

Food and gas alone can add up.

Plus you factor in the cost of wherever you're going to, maybe an amusement park, the beach, or a boardwalk...it's not cheap!

A recent article on MSN, from Love Exploring, had the best free attractions in each state.

Yes, FREE!

One of the Best FREE New Jersey Attractions

Get our free mobile app

Read More: New Jersey Is Home To One Of The Best Road Trips In The Country

Hereford Inlet Lighthouse, North Wildwood

Take the trip to Cape May County and explore this historic landmark reopening next month with a big 150th birthday party planned for Saturday, May 11th.

"Reopening after a renovation in May 2024 (although the gardens are available year-round to roam), the Hereford Inlet Lighthouse was originally used by 17th-century whalers and is now a cultural landmark and museum. Sitting pretty on the southwest shore of the inlet in Cape May County, this historic building has been a part of the National Register of Historic Places since September 20, 1977. Take a stroll and enjoy some sea air."

While visiting Cape May County and the Hereford Inlet Lighthouse, you can also spend some time at the Cape May County Park & Zoo.

It's also FREE and is open year-round.

When the zoo first opened nearly 50 years ago, there were around 70 animals and today you can visit 550 animals representing 250 species.

Check out some more lighthouses in New Jersey and other fun FREE things to do.

Get to know the lighthouses of NJ: Photos A look at New Jersey's lighthouses and fun facts, as well as those who participate in the Lighthouse Challenge of New Jersey. (The list below is organized alphabetically by county) Gallery Credit: Mike Brant