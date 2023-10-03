This Is The Perfect New Jersey Spot For Seeing Gorgeous Fall Foliage

If fall is your time of year, then seeing colorful fall foliage must be right at the top of your to-do list. A major website has just revealed its choice for the best fall foliage spot in the Garden State.

Photo by Peter James Eisenhaure on Unsplash Photo by Peter James Eisenhaure on Unsplash loading...

I'm a summer kind of guy so for me the fall represents the end of my favorite time of the year, but that doesn't mean I can't pull myself up off the mat to get ready to enjoy this time of year.

And even the strongest summer lover can't deny that seeing beautiful fall foliage is among the most spectacular parts of this season, and one of the most beautiful sights you'll see all year.

Photo by Robert Reyes on Unsplash Photo by Robert Reyes on Unsplash loading...

We are very fortunate in New Jersey, because we have some amazing fall foliage spots, and a major website, Smoky Mountains, has revealed its choice for the single best spot to enjoy some Garden State fall foliage.

They say that if you want to soak in the most beautiful fall foliage experience in all of New Jersey, you need to head to The Cross Estates Gardens in Bernardsville.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

This place really is amazing. It is breathtaking and offers a variety of different events you can take advantage of.

The website Rove Me reminds us that the best time to see fall foliage in the Garden State is in mid-October, so we are just a couple of weeks away.

Photo by Tiffany Anthony on Unsplash Photo by Tiffany Anthony on Unsplash loading...

If you want to make this amazing place part of your fall plans, get it on your calendar now. The Cross Estate Gardens are located at 61 Jockey Hollow Rd. in Bernardsville.

Some Of New Jersey's Most Beautiful Spots Some of the most beautiful places in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Lou Russo

30 Special and Unique New Jersey Towns Everyone Must Visit Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan