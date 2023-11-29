If you’ve walked through this South Jersey mall, you can’t help but notice a lot of empty storefronts over the years. What was once a bustling shopping destination is now home to a lot of vacant space. It’s depressing seeing how many stores have left.

Get our free mobile app

So what’s the future of this sprawling suburban property situated in South Jersey? On November 7th, residents in this town approved a ballot question favoring an entertainment center being built at the mall.

Since 1963, the Moorestown Mall has been a staple in the community known for shopping, dining and movie going.

Photo by WeLoveBarcelona.de on Unsplash Photo by WeLoveBarcelona.de on Unsplash loading...

Now there are plans to move ahead with an entertainment center, which would include Go Kart racing, bowling, laser tag and more, according to Patch.com.

With a reported 2025 opening date, the new entertainment center would be located in the old Lord & Taylor location.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust owns the Moorestown Mall and nearby Cherry Hill Mall. According to the article, a PREIT spokesperson says, it will be:

unlike anything else in the region.

The plan is also reported to include virtual-reality games, escape rooms, arcade games and dining.

I was so excited to hear the ballot question was approved, opening the door to what I believe will help bring excitement back to the Moorestown Mall.

I really hope it all works out and plans continue to move forward. I love the idea of a huge entertainment complex bringing family fun to South Jersey!

I just hope they keep Turn 7, which is currently in the old Lord & Taylor location, and move it to another part of the mall. I love that store!