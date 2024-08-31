Strange New Symptoms Emerge with Latest New Jersey COVID Variant

Another day, another COVID variant.

If you're not feeling sick, you may have noticed that many people in New Jersey are ill.

Typically, during the winter months, there is a spike in cases of the flu, infections, and common colds.

We can now add COVID to the list. And it's not just in winter anymore.

New variants of coronavirus get a lot of attention, but it should be known that new and different variants of other airborne viruses are constantly developing. It's just what they do.

However, COVID-19 is still relatively new, and we continue to learn about it.

I tested positive recently. I took the test when I started to feel rundown with a fever and dry cough.

This will be the third time I've gotten COVID, and this time it knocked me on my butt.

And, yes, I was vaccinated.

There were also a couple of new symptoms that I never experienced before.

After some research, people who catch the new variant are experiencing these bizarre new symptoms.

JN.1 is a relatively new dominant COVID variant.

According to the CDC, up to 30 percent of COVID cases are JN.1.

COVID-19 symptoms can range from shortness of breath and a sore throat to a loss of taste, smell, and appetite. I lost my taste and smell for three weeks.

It's so strange.

I didn't experience loss of taste and smell this time, but I did the first time.

The virus can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, aches, and headaches.

This time around, I noticed two new symptoms.

Insomnia

Even though I've been run down and tired, I have struggled to sleep.

You may say, "Of course you're tired; you're sick." I'm with you.

The difference is that people are reporting being tired but having difficulty sleeping.

Anxiety

I've been dealing with anxiety and depression for most of my life. It's just something I monitor and deal with.

I noticed that this week, while I was ill, my anxiety was way worse than usual.

It turns out anxiety is another newer symptom of COVID-19 that's been reported by patients.

The CDC hasn't officially made these two new symptoms "official," saying:

Sleeplessness and mood changes could also be attributed to other potential causes at this time of year, such as an infection by another respiratory illness or a lack of vitamin D.

Be well!

