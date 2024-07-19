What would we do without Costco?

Where else are you able to get five pound tubs of mayonaise and a flat screen TV all in one store?

Plus, the Costco food court is the absolute best. Tasty and affordable, which you can't say about most places these days.

If you're looking to save money while buying in bulk, Costco's Kirkland brand is decent overall and allows you to save those pennies.

Costco hasn't made major price hikes for membership since 2017. The store has always tended to try to ride bad financial periods out.

That stretch ends on September 1, 2024.

How much is a basic Costco membership per month?

A basic Costco membership, also known as a Gold Star membership allows for unrestricted access to the store.

Members can buy from a wide selection of products, including clothing, furniture, electronics, jewelry, beauty products, and more.

Members can get same-day or 2-day delivery powered by Instacart, and primary and affiliate members can each get an additional card for a household member over 16 who lives at the same address.

Beginning on September 1, you'll be paying $5 more a month for a basic Costco card.

How much is an Executive Costco membership per month?

Executive Members can earn up to $1,000 every year on qualified Costco, Costco.com and Costco Travel purchases. This is also changing a bit. More on that later. Don't worry, it's good news.

There are also additional travel perks that come with the executive card.

Also beginning 9/1/24, the maximum cash back for the Costco executive card is increasing to $1,250.